K-pop boy band Enhypen’s Sunghoon, a former figure skater, carries torch at 2026 Winter Olympics

K-pop boy band Enhypen member Sunghoon, a former figure skater, carried the Olympic torch at the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy on Feb 6, according to his agency Belift Lab.

The area near the city of Milan’s Bolivar station, where the South Korean singer ran his segment of the torch relay, drew fans from around the world.

As the 23-year-old idol began his run after receiving the flame, crowds moved with him along the route. He marched for about 20 minutes with residents and fans, smiling and waving, before passing the torch to the next runner.

Prior to him joining Enhypen, Sunghoon was part of South Korea’s national figure skating reserve team. He was a promising athlete who placed in the junior division at the 2014 South Korean Figure Skating Championships and competed in the ISU Junior Grand Prix.

After retiring from skating in 2019, he debuted the following year through Mnet’s audition programme I-Land (2020).

“Coming to the Olympic stage was my first dream as an athlete. I chose a different path as an idol, but being here still feels like realising that dream,” Sunghoon told reporters after the torch relay.

He became the second K-pop star to serve as an Olympic torchbearer. The first was Jin of K-pop boy band BTS, who participated in the torch relay at the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics.

Since 2025, Sunghoon has served as an ambassador for the Korean Sport & Olympic Committee. He was selected as a torchbearer for the Winter Olympics on the recommendation of global technology leader Samsung Electronics, an official sponsor of the Games, according to industry sources.

South Korean singer Sunghoon at the opening ceremony of the Milano Cortina 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy on Feb 6. PHOTO: EPA

In addition, the seven-member group’s song Shout Out from their third mini album Manifesto: Day 1 (2022) was selected as an official cheering anthem for South Korea’s Olympic squad.

The 2026 Winter Games opened with a ceremony at San Siro Stadium in Milan on Feb 6 and runs through Feb 23, with about 3,500 athletes competing for 116 gold medals. A total of 130 members will represent Team Korea : 71 athletes across six sports and 59 officials. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK