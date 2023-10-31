K-pop boy band Enhypen to play two shows at Singapore Indoor Stadium in January

SINGAPORE - K-pop boy band Enhypen will finally be coming to town.

The septet are set to stage two shows at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Jan 20 and 21 as part of the Asian leg of their second world tour Fate.

These mark their first concerts in Singapore since their debut in 2020.

Tickets range from $148 to $348. A presale for Enhypen’s fan club on global fan platform Weverse will take place on Nov 20, while general sales begin on Nov 21.

To access the presale, fan club members have to register their participation on Weverse. Registration ends on Friday at 1pm.

Comprising Heeseung, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo, Jungwon and Ni-ki, Enhypen is managed by Belift Lab, a subsidiary under K-pop giant Hybe.

Formed through the idol survival competition show I-Land (2020), they are known for songs like Fever (2021), Drunk-Dazed (2021) and Bite Me (2023).

Despite being a young group, Enhypen has three million-seller albums under their belt.

Their latest album Dark Blood, released in May sold 1.1 million copies on its first day of release, becoming their fastest-selling album.

Their previous album Manifesto: Day 1 (2022) sold over a million copies in two days while their debut album Dimension: Dilemma (2021) achieved million-seller status in a month.