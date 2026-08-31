K-pop boy band Enhypen scores first Billboard 200 No. 1 with The Sin: Bliss EP

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The achievement marks Enhypen’s first Billboard 200 No. 1 since making their debut on the chart with their 2021 EP Border: Carnival, which entered at No. 18.

Enhypen has landed their first No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with their eighth EP, The Sin: Bliss, marking a new career high for the K-pop boy band.

Billboard announced on Aug 30 that the album will debut atop the Billboard 200 dated Sept 5 after earning 98,000 equivalent album units in the United States during the tracking period.

Of the total, 92,000 units came from traditional album sales, while streaming numbers accounted for another 6,000 units.

The achievement marks Enhypen’s first Billboard 200 No. 1 since making their debut on the chart with their 2021 EP Border: Carnival, which entered at No. 18.

The group have steadily climbed the chart since. Their fourth and fifth EPs, Dark Blood and Orange Blood, both peaked at No. 4, followed by Desire: Unleash at No. 3. Their second LP from 2024, Romance: Untold, and The Sin: Vanish from January 2026, each reached No. 2 before the latest EP took the group to the top for the first time.

The milestone also comes with Enhypen now configured as a six-member group consisting of Jungwon, Jay, Jake, Sunghoon, Sunoo and Ni-ki. Heeseung, who is now known as Evan, left the group in March.

During a press conference held on Aug 20 ahead of the EP’s release, leader Jungwon said the line-up change did not alter what the group considered most important while preparing the new EP.

“Rather than the number of members, we focused most on how we could make the final product better, whether it was the recording or the performance,” he said.

The latest album has also surpassed its predecessor in South Korea, selling more than 2.09 million copies in its first week, according to Hanteo Chart.

Released on Aug 21, The Sin: Bliss comprises 10 tracks led by Bloody Paradise, a Brazilian phonk-inspired dance track. The song entered Spotify’s Weekly Top Songs Global chart at No. 59 for the Aug 21 to 27 tracking period, the group’s highest position on the chart to date.

The release also follows an expansion of Enhypen’s activities in North and South America in 2026.

The group appeared at events including Campo Marte in Mexico City — held in connection with the World Cup — as well as San Diego Comic-Con, while their Blood Saga world tour took them to Sao Paulo, Lima and Mexico City in July. The tour includes a stop in Singapore at the National Stadium on March 14, 2027.

On top of incorporating Brazilian phonk into Bloody Paradise, Enhypen also collaborated with Brazilian singer-songwriter Luísa Sonza on an English-language version of the track. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK