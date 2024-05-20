K-pop boy band Blitzers reach semi-final of Britain’s Got Talent

LONDON – South Korean boy band Blitzers have reached the semi-final of the audition programme Britain’s Got Talent (BGT).

Blitzers appeared on the British show on May 18, delivering a performance that secured their spot in the next round.

The sextet – comprising Jinhwa, Juhan, Sya, Chris, Lutan and Wooju – are the first K-pop idol group invited by BGT to participate in the auditions.

Dressed in white outfits, Blitzers introduced themselves by saying: “We want to perform on the Wembley stage someday and become famous in both Korea and the UK.”

They performed Canadian singer Shawn Mendes’ hit There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back (2017) and earned unanimous approval from the judges to advance to the semi-final.

Blitzers’ choreography was created by South Korean dance group DokTeuk Crew, who had appeared on the reality show America’s Got Talent in 2021.

The first season of BGT, which aims to discover top talent across various fields, kicked off in 2007. Simon Cowell, Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and Bruno Tonioli are the judges for the current season.

After making their debut in May 2021, Blitzers have engaged in several overseas activities.

The group toured the United States and Europe in 2022, performing in six cities in the US and 12 cities in eight European countries. In 2023, they toured Japan and, in April, they held a stand-alone concert in India. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK