K-pop boy band BigBang to make a comeback after four years

SEOUL - BigBang, once one of K-pop's biggest boy bands, is back with a bang.

Fans have been hyperventilating since news broke on Monday (Feb 7) that the quartet will be releasing a single some time in the coming months.

It will be the group's first outing since 2018's Flower Road, which was their farewell song before they enlisted for South Korea's mandatory national service.

Making their debut in 2006, BigBang was one of the most influential K-pop exports back in the day. The current four members are T.O.P, Taeyang, G-Dragon and Daesung.

A fifth member, Seungri, left the band in March 2019 after a scandal involving drugs and prostitution at a famous Seoul nightclub, Burning Sun, and was later sentenced to 18 month in prison.

South Korean entertainment website Soompi reported that the band's management agency, YG Entertainment, had released a statement: "BigBang will be releasing a new song this spring. They have already completed recording their new song and they are currently preparing to shoot the music video."

YG Entertainment also announced that T.O.P will be leaving the agency after 16 years to take on "a wide variety of new challenges as both an artiste and an entrepreneur".

It added: "We respect T.O.P's desire to broaden the scope of his individual activities aside from just his promotions with BigBang and he successfully came to an agreement about this with the other members. As long as the conditions are right, he will always participate in BigBang's activities whenever he is able."

BigBang were meant to have made their comeback at music festival Coachella in 2020, but that was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

On sites such as South Korean portal Naver, China's Weibo, Yahoo Japan as well as Twitter, the news has been trending.

Fans who had been waiting for this reunion for years have taken to social media to rejoice, with many saying that they were crying from happiness and excitement.

One netizen wrote: "Let's gear up. It's been a while."

Another commenter said: "I feel old reading and knowing these names."