K-pop boy band BigBang to launch world tour in 2026 for 20th anniversary

SEOUL - BigBang will embark on a global tour in 2026 to mark the 20th anniversary of their debut, their agency YG Entertainment announced on March 4.

The tour will feature the three members G-Dragon, Taeyang and Daesung.

The announcement was made at the end of a video posted by YG Entertainment, in which founder and executive producer Yang Hyun-suk confirmed that the K-pop boy band had agreed to hold a series of concerts to celebrate the milestone.

“I think the reason people miss BigBang and wait for their concerts is because they want to see and hear the many hit songs the group has performed over the years live on stage again,” Yang said in the video.

He added that the long-standing relationship between the group and YG Entertainment would help ensure a smooth preparation process.

“We have worked closely together for a long time, so I don’t expect major difficulties,” he said. “All of YG’s staff will do their best to create a beautiful, complete and outstanding performance.”

Debuting in 2006, BigBang are widely regarded as one of the defining acts of K-pop in the 2010s. The group produced numerous hits, including Lies, Last Farewell, Haru Haru, Fantastic Baby and Bang Bang Bang.

Though they debuted as a five-member act, they are now a trio after Seungri terminated his contract with YG Entertainment in 2019 and T.O.P left the lineup in 2023.

T.O.P is reportedly preparing for his long-awaited solo comeback, with plans to release a new album under his own label, Topspot Pictures, according to industry sources on March 3. Kakao Entertainment is reportedly handling the distribution of T.O.P’s new music.

An official release date for the rapper’s new work has yet to be announced. However, he posted a short teaser video via social media on Jan 1 with the caption, “A new album is on the way,” fuelling expectations of a first-quarter release among fans.

BigBang are also scheduled to perform at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in California on April 12 and 19, a stage expected to serve as a warm-up for the group’s anniversary activities. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK