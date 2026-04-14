K-pop boy band BigBang make long-awaited return to the global stage at Coachella

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The Coachella set was BigBang's first full-scale group performance since the Last Dance tour in 2017.

INDIO, United States – BigBang made their long-awaited return to the global stage at Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 12, turning their Outdoor Theatre set into both a celebration of its legacy and a statement of intent.

In their first appearance at the festival – after a planned 2020 performance was cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic – the trio’s hour-long set carried added weight as BigBang mark their 20th anniversary in 2026.

“It took us a long time to get here,” said G-Dragon. “B to the I to the G to the Bang is back.”

It was BigBang’s first full-scale group performance since their Last Dance tour in 2017. While they had remained active through individual projects and joint appearances, the Coachella stage signalled renewed full-group activities, including a world tour hinted at by the members.

The show opened with a surge of energy. Backed by a live band and dancers waving BigBang flags, Daesung launched into Bang Bang Bang (2016), soon joined by G-Dragon and Taeyang as the trio moved into a medley of Fantastic Baby (2012) and Sober (2015).

BigBang’s global reach was unmistakable. Crown-shaped light sticks appeared throughout the audience while fans sang along to Korean lyrics – a testament to the group’s enduring influence across generations of K-pop listeners.

The set list moved between high-intensity anthems and emotionally grounded classics. Following the explosive opening, the group shifted into a more reflective segment with A Fool Of Tears (2006), Lies (2008), Haru Haru (2008) and Loser (2015), offering a reminder of the sound that defined BigBang’s early years.

Each member’s individuality – long a defining strength of the group – was highlighted through solo stages. Taeyang energised the crowd with Ringa Linga (2013), while G-Dragon followed with Power (2025) from his recent solo album. The two then reunited for Good Boy (2016), prompting one of the night’s loudest responses.

Daesung, meanwhile, introduced a surprising twist with performances of his trot tracks Hando Chogua (2025) and Look At Me, Gwisun (2014).

In the latter half, the trio returned to a string of upbeat hits, including Home Sweet Home (2024), Bad Boy (2012) and We Like 2 Party (2016), transforming the venue into a festival-wide singalong.

Close to the end of the performance, the members repeatedly emphasised the significance of the moment.

“This stage means a lot to us,” said Taeyang. “We’ve spent half our lives together and we’re grateful to share our music and passion with all of you.”

Closing with Still Life (2022), the group’s most recent release and their last recorded track featuring former member T.O.P, the set ended on an emotional note. Though T.O.P did not appear, his recorded vocals filled the venue, adding a layer of nostalgia to the finale.

“This is just the beginning of our 20th anniversary. We’ve got big things coming,” G-Dragon told the crowd , in addition to Taeyang hinting at his upcoming solo album, Quintessence .

For a group nearing two decades since debut, BigBang’s Coachella debut felt less like a retrospective and more like a turning point – one that reintroduced the group not just as a legacy act, but as an active force preparing for their next chapter.

BigBang are set to return to the Outdoor Theatre stage for a second performance on April 19. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK