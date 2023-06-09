K-pop boy band Ateez to hold concert in Singapore

SINGAPORE – K-pop boy band Ateez will hold their first solo show in Singapore as part of the group’s Asia tour.

The eight-member boy band will perform at the Singapore Indoor Stadium on Sept 9. Tickets range from $168 to $328 and will start selling on June 13 at noon. Those who purchase VIP tickets, priced at $328, are entitled to a soundcheck party held before the show.

The group – comprising Hongjoong, Seonghwa, Yunho, Yeosang, San, Mingi, Wooyoung and Jongho – debuted in 2018. They are known for songs such as Pirate King (2018), Wonderland (2019) and Inception (2020), as well as newer releases such as Halazia (2022).

2022 was a hectic but rewarding year for the band, which earned two Top 10 spots on the Billboard 200 chart. Their albums The World EP.1: Movement and Spin Off: From The Witness peaked at No. 3 and No. 7 respectively.

The band also embarked on two world tours. The Fellowship: Beginning Of The End began in January 2022 in Seoul and toured North America, Europe and Japan.

Their current tour, The Fellowship: Break The Wall, kicked off in Seoul in October 2022 and has since travelled to eight cities in North America and seven cities in Europe.

Aside from Singapore, the group will perform in cities such as Taipei, Hong Kong, Manila and Bangkok.

The Fellowship: Break The Wall Singapore 2023

Where: Singapore Indoor Stadium, 2 Stadium Walk

When: Sept 9, 7pm

Admission: $168 to $328 via Ticketmaster (call 3158-8588 or go to ticketmaster.sg) and at SingPost outlets from June 13 at noon.