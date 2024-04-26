K-pop agency Hybe files legal complaint against Ador CEO Min Hee-jin

SEOUL – The South Korean agency behind K-pop sensation BTS filed a legal complaint on April 25 against its powerhouse subsidiary’s head for allegedly orchestrating a plan to break away from the parent company.

Hybe said it filed a complaint against Ms Min Hee-jin, chief executive of its subsidiary label Ador, which manages mega-popular girl group NewJeans, for breach of trust in business.

“The complaint (against Min) was filed today to a police station in Seoul,” a Hybe spokesperson told AFP.

Hybe has secured “physical evidence” confirming that Ms Min orchestrated a “plan to seize the management rights” of the subsidiary and separate from the holding company, it said in a statement sent to AFP.

It also claimed in a separate statement that Ms Min had been inappropriately “coached” by a shaman on management matters while leading Ador.

According to Hybe, the shaman claimed to have spiritual contact with a close relative of Ms Min and has been participating in various aspects of management by personally interacting with Ms Min.

Hybe said Ms Min had also asked the shaman about the military service of the bandmates of BTS, implying that it would be better for Ador if BTS halt activities.

Ms Min, 45, denied the accusations in a tearful news conference in Seoul on April 25 afternoon and claimed she has “no interest” in management rights.

“What have I done wrong? I believe my only fault is having done my job well,” she told reporters.

Ms Min’s attorney Lee Sook-mi said Hybe owns an 80 per cent stake in Ador, while Min holds 18 per cent, making it “unimaginable” that her client would attempt to take over the subsidiary.

Ms Min denied the shaman allegation, saying the shaman is an acquaintance of hers.

“The reason I asked the shaman about BTS’ military service is because I was so tired of Hybe treating me badly.”

She added: “I thought that in a situation where BTS, the unrivalled star of K-pop, isn’t around, our activities might gain more attention.”

Ms Min, who cursed and cried at times during the two-hour conference, said her tensions with Hybe grew after she accused another of its subsidiaries of copying NewJeans with its girl group, Illit.

“To be honest, I thought they were trying to kill NewJeans,” she told reporters. “That’s why I brought up the issue, with the heart of a mother, to save them. It’s not merely a matter of imitation. It makes our distinct branding into something commonplace.

“It’s infuriating enough when others (copy us) from the outside, but discovering it was happening inside (the company) made me even more incensed.”

Ms Min said the members of NewJeans, all of whom are under 20, are distraught over the situation, claiming one of them cried for 20 minutes during a video call with her.

Hybe released a statement following Ms Min’s press conference, accusing it of being full of claims that “are not true”, and urging Ms Min to resign from her post.

“We are capable of refuting all (of her) claims with evidence, but have decided it is not worth responding to each one individually,” said Hybe in the statement, also requesting Ms Min to cease discussing NewJeans.

“Given that she has proven herself unqualified to be a manager, we urge her to resign immediately for the normal management of Ador.”

Ms Min, who joined the industry in the early 2000s, is widely regarded as one of the most successful producers in the K-pop scene, having worked with stars such as Girls’ Generation, Exo and Shinee, among others.

NewJeans, produced by Ms Min, are among Hybe’s most successful K-pop groups, along with the BTS, whose members are undergoing military service.

Meanwhile, South Korea news agency Yonhap reported some NewJeans fans staged a protest outside the building of Hybe in Seoul on April 24, deploying a “protest truck” to voice their grievances against Ms Min.

“Min Hee-jin should no longer use NewJeans and its family,” blared an electronic billboard mounted on the truck sent by the members of Bunnies, the group’s fandom.

Other messages included “Min immediately stop disparaging other artistes” and “Bunnies support NewJeans under Hybe”.

The internal strife has caused Hybe’s shares to tumble on April 26, dropping as much as 5.8 per cent in early Seoul trading.

A total of 1.2 trillion won (S$1.2 billion) of market value has been wiped out since the saga started on April 22. AFP, BLOOMBERG, THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK