K-pop agency Ador unveils new evidence alleging former CEO orchestrated NewJeans’ split 

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Ador submitted new evidence that it says shows Min Hee-jin (left) orchestrated NewJeans’ effort to leave the agency.

SEOUL – K-pop agency Ador submitted new evidence that it says shows former chief executive Min Hee-jin orchestrated girl group NewJeans’ effort to leave the agency.

The submission took place during the third hearing on July 2 in its damages lawsuit against former member Danielle, her mother and Min.

Ador is the label of NewJeans, which were in a year-long legal stand-off over the unilateral termination of their contract in November 2024.

At the centre of the newly submitted evidence was an audio recording dated Sept 2, 2024, in which Min allegedly discussed plans surrounding NewJeans’ YouTube live stream held nine days later.

According to Ador, the recording captures Min telling the members’ parents that the live stream “must go ahead” because it would create evidence for a future lawsuit seeking to terminate the group’s exclusive contracts with the agency.

The development contrasts with Min’s previous statements that she had discouraged the members from holding a live stream and that they had acted independently.

The conversation predates NewJeans’ Sept 11 live stream , during which all five members publicly demanded that Ador’s parent company Hybe restore Min as Ador’s chief executive by Sept 25. They argued that management changes had undermined the group’s identity and creative direction.

The agency is seeking damages from Min on the grounds that she allegedly orchestrated NewJeans’ attempt to terminate their exclusive contracts and continue independent activities, which Ador argues caused financial losses.

The newly disclosed evidence is intended to support its broader claim that Min actively directed those efforts rather than merely advising the members.

Hybe removed Min as Ador’s chief executive in August 2024, saying the decision reflected its policy of separating management from production. The move came amid allegations that Min had attempted to seize control of Ador’s management and separate NewJeans from the company.

After Ador declined to reinstate Min, the members announced the termination of their exclusive contracts on Nov 28, 2024, and later began promoting independently under the name NJZ.

Members Hanni, Haerin and Hyein have since returned to Ador, while Minji is still in talks. Danielle’s exclusive contract with Ador was terminated in December 2025.

Ador further alleged that Min continued directing the group’s independent activities both before and after a court granted an injunction in March 2025 barring the members from pursuing entertainment activities without the agency’s approval.

The company claimed Min oversaw the production of NJZ’s appearance at ComplexCon Hong Kong, held two days after the court’s ruling, including choreography, styling, merchandise production, music production, profile photography and Danielle’s solo pictorial.

As further evidence, Ador submitted a performance agreement showing a US$500,000 (S$646,000) consulting fee for the ComplexCon project, which allegedly was for Min. The five members were to collectively receive US$350,000 for their performance.

Another key piece of evidence presented during the hearing on July 2 was what Ador described as an “Exclusivity Agreement” signed between NewJeans and AAO, a Chinese-backed company founded by Bonnie Chan Woo, the organiser of ComplexCon.

Under the agreement, NewJeans were required to report matters related to both the group’s activities and Ador’s management to AAO, while the contract would remain in force for nine months and automatically renew unless either party objected, Ador said.

The agency also told the court that while the other members later began terminating the agreement with AAO after returning to Ador in November 2025, Danielle allegedly continued concealing its existence.

Ador further alleged that, even after losing the injunction case, Min encouraged the parents of Danielle and Minji to make demands that Ador could not realistically accept and to secretly record conversations with the company. It argued the purpose was to create additional grounds for terminating the members’ contracts rather than facilitating their return.

The agency claimed Danielle concealed the AAO agreement at the direction of her mother and further alleged that Min was behind those instructions. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK