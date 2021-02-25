K-idols said to be dating in secret for a year

Two of K-pop's biggest names - Blackpink's Jennie and BigBang's G-Dragon - are rumoured to have been secretly dating for a year.

Their management agency, YG Entertainment, has refused to confirm the report, which appeared on South Korean entertainment news outlet Dispatch yesterday.

A terse statement released by the agency on the same day said: "We cannot confirm anything about our artistes' personal lives. We ask for your understanding."

However, the Dispatch report claimed that the relationship between G-Dragon, 32, and Jennie, 25, was an open secret within YG Entertainment and that her manager takes her to and from his house. Other times, his manager would ferry her instead.

Dispatch said the couple would have dates at G-Dragon's home as he had a personal parking lot and a lift going up to his penthouse, thus ensuring their privacy.

The report also said that Jennie would go daily to G-Dragon's place in Seoul's Hannam-dong, where many celebrities have made their home, after she was done with her work, before heading back home.

The two stars have known each other for more than a decade, since before Jennie made her debut with Blackpink in 2016.

She appeared in his music video for That XX in 2012 and featured in his solo number Black the following year.

G-Dragon, who was discharged from military service in 2019 after a stint of almost two years, had been spotted supporting Jennie, such as at Blackpink's online concert The Show on Jan 31.

Jennie, who used to date another boy-band member, Kai from Exo, has had fans flocking to support her on social media after the news broke.