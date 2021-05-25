K-idols Lee Seung-gi and Lee Da-in are dating

SEOUL • There is now a Lee-Lee romance in the South Korean entertainment industry, after media reports confirmed yesterday that singer-actor Lee Seung-gi and actress Lee Da-in are dating.

According to sports newspaper Sports Kyunghyang, Lee Seung-gi, 34, and Lee Da-in, 28, started seeing each other at the end of last year.

They were brought together by their common passion for golf and Lee Seung-gi has also told some of his friends about the relationship.

He reportedly spent time with her when he did not have to be on the set of crime thriller Mouse (2021).

The relationship was confirmed by the actress' agency later yesterday.

It said they met as fellow entertainers and have been getting to know each other better in the last five to six months.

South Korean entertainment portal Dispatch also released yesterday several photos of the two celebrities together late last year.

Lee Seung-gi debuted in 2004 as a singer and has several hit songs, such as Will You Marry Me (2009) and Return (2012), in his repertoire.

He has acted in television series such as A Korean Odyssey (2017 to 2018) and Vagabond (2019), and recently starred as a rookie police officer in Mouse.

Lee Da-in is the daughter of actress Kyeon Mi-ri and sister of actress Lee Yu-bi.

She made her acting debut in TV series Twenty Years Old (2014) and recently appeared in the science-fiction television series Alice (2020).