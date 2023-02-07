K-idol Lee Seung-gi to wed actress Lee Da-in in April

SEOUL – Wedding bells are set to ring for South Korean singer-actor Lee Seung-gi and actress Lee Da-in.

The 36-year-old announced his upcoming marriage to his 30-year-old girlfriend in a handwritten note shared on Instagram on Tuesday.

“Today, I would like to inform you about the most important decision of my life,” the K-idol wrote in Korean to his more than 4.4 million followers.

“I have decided to spend the rest of my life with Da-in, whom I love, as a married couple and not just as lovers.”

He said she has accepted his proposal and they will tie the knot on April 7.

“She is a warm-hearted and loving person whom I want to be with forever,” he added of his fiancee.

“We would like to share the joy together and overcome the difficulties in life without letting go of each other’s hand.”

Lee Da-in is the daughter of actress Kyeon Mi-ri and the younger sister of actress Lee Yu-bi. Kyeon, 58, is best known for her role as the antagonist Lady Choi in the hit period drama Jewel In The Palace (2003 to 2004).

The celebrity couple confirmed in May 2021 that they were dating, after a local media outlet reported then that they had started seeing each other at the end of 2020.

They were reportedly brought together by their passion for golf.

Some of Lee Seung-gi’s fans objected to the relationship over fears that his clean-cut image would be affected, as Lee Da-in’s family was allegedly involved in a financial scandal.

He denied in June 2022 that he had broken up with her, after rumours of a split surfaced from time to time.