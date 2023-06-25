K-idol Lee Min-ho flooded with gifts on 36th birthday

SEOUL - South Korean actor Lee Min-ho has thanked his legion of fans worldwide for their blessings and birthday gifts which filled up a room.

The K-idol, who turned 36 last Thursday, posted on social media a video and photos of himself in a room stacked with gifts. He wrote in Korean: “It was initially not a special day today, but it became more special thanks to all of you. Thank you.”

The South Korean heart-throb looked both happy and slightly embarrassed at the overwhelming number of presents. He used one of his hands to form a half-heart shape to thank his fans at the end of the video.

Lee shot to global fame playing the rich and arrogant Gu Jun-pyo in the hit TV drama series Boys Over Flowers (2009), the South Korean adaptation of the popular Japanese manga series of the same name. 

Critical acclaim followed with award-winning performances in City Hunter (2011) and The Heirs (2013), earning him the Chinese-language nickname Nan Shen (Male God).

Last seen as an enigmatic fish broker in the period drama Pachinko (2022 to present), Lee is set to star in the upcoming sci-fi romantic drama Ask The Stars with South Korean actress Gong Hyo-jin.

