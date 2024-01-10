K-idol Cha Eun-woo to release first solo album

Cha Eun-woo is making his solo debut after eight years of being a member of K-pop boy band Astro.

South Korean media outlet Sport TV News reported on Jan 9 that Cha – dubbed the “face genius” for his perfectly symmetrical features and good looks – will release his first solo album in the first half of 2024.

His agency Fantagio confirmed the news on South Korean online platform Naver, adding that the 26-year-old will unveil songs from the album at his first solo fan concert, 2024 Just One 10 Minute: Mystery Elevator.

The tour will kick off in Seoul on Feb 17 and features stops in Malaysia, Thailand, the Philippines and Japan. The Singapore leg will be on April 13. Ticketing details have yet to be announced.

Cha, who made his music debut in 2018, has become one of the most sought-after K-idols after transitioning from singing to acting.

After his breakout role in My ID Is Gangnam Beauty (2018), he appeared in hit K-dramas such as True Beauty (2020), Island (2022) and A Good Day To Be A Dog (2023 to present).

He was in Singapore twice in 2023, for the launch of Christian Dior’s La Collection Privee Dioriviera Fragrance in June and for French jeweller Chaumet’s pop-up boutique and lounge in September. On both occasions, fans waited for hours just to catch a glimpse of him.