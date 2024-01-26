K-idol Cha Eun-woo’s touching music tribute for late bandmate Moonbin’s birthday

K-idol Cha Eun-woo took to social media to pay tribute to his late bandmate and close friend Moonbin, who would have turned 26 on Jan 26.

Moonbin died on April 19, 2023, from an apparent suicide.

South Korean actor Cha, who is a member of K-pop boy band Astro, shared the music video of his heartfelt cover of the 2019 piano ballad Love Is Gone on his YouTube channel, along with a letter to Moonbin.

“Bin, I want to wish you a happy birthday as usual... but you must be watching from somewhere, right? Happy birthday, my friend,” wrote Cha, 26.

The singer added that he heard Love Is Gone by chance, and it reminded him of Moonbin.

The song was written by American DJ duo Slander and originally performed by American musician Dylan Matthew.