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K-drama Teach You A Lesson sparks China frenzy despite official block

South Korean drama Teach You A Lesson held the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 non-English TV chart for four consecutive weeks following its premiere.

SEOUL – Teach You A Lesson continues to ride its viral wave more than a month after its debut, with the Korean drama gaining traction among Chinese viewers despite being unavailable through official channels.

China’s largest review platform, Douban, has created a review page for Teach You A Lesso n, where about 144,000 users had submitted star ratings as of July 9 .

Netflix does not officially operate in mainland China, where the service remains unavailable due to government restrictions on foreign streaming platforms and strict data regulations .

Douban also hosts tens of thousands of reviews for other Korean dramas, including Boyfriend On Demand and The Art Of Sarah. Netflix Korea’s When Life Gives You Tangerines has drawn 339,731 reviews on the platform.

Unauthorised access to Korean dramas remains widespread in China through various channels, including illegal streaming websites, unlicensed set-top box services and links shared through encrypted messaging platforms such as Telegram.

Meanwhile, Teach You A Lesson held the No. 1 spot on Netflix’s top 10 non-English TV chart for four consecutive weeks following its June 5 premiere.

In its fifth week, covering the June 29 to July 5 viewing period, the series ranked No. 2 behind fellow Korean thriller Agent Kim Reactivated. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK