K-drama Teach You A Lesson rules Netflix’s non-English TV chart for third week

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SEOUL - K-drama Teach You A Lesson is the most-watched non-English TV series on Netflix globally.

The breakout Netflix original, starring actors Kim Moo-yul and Lee Sung-min as well as actress Jin Ki-joo, follows the fictional Educational Rights Protection Bureau as it tackles a range of incidents in schools.

The 10-part series has topped Tudum’s global top 10 chart for non-English TV series for three consecutive weeks since its debut on June 5. According to the Netflix companion site, the drama has amassed 126 million hours viewed.

Also appearing on the non-English TV chart is South Korean romantic comedy My Royal Nemesis, starring actor Heo Nam-jun and actress Lim Ji-yeon. The series, which concluded on June 20, ranked No. 6 with 42 million hours viewed.

Rounding out the South Korean titles on the list is Juvenile Justice, the 2022 Netflix original featuring Kim of Teach You A Lesson and K-drama staple Kim Hye-soo.

The legal drama explores South Korea’s juvenile justice system and cases involving minors below the age of criminal responsibility.

It ranked No. 10 on Netflix’s global top 10 list for non-English TV series for the June 15 to 21 tracking period, amassing 12 million hours viewed in total. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK