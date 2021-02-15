K-drama stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin appear in first ad as a couple

Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have been relatively private and low-key in public as well as on social media.
Crash Landing On You stars Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin have been dating for almost a year after filming the 2019 hit K-drama, but fans have been starved of sightings of them together.

News of them dating broke at the end of last year, but they have been relatively private and low-key in public as well as on social media.

In a savvy marketing move, telecoms company Smart Communication in the Philippines has reunited the two good-lookers for their first commercial as a couple, perfectly timed for release on Valentine's Day on Sunday (Feb 14).

In the sleek one-minute ad, the 38-year-old actor is seen in a futuristic setting, searching for Son, 39, who appears to be in another city or a different dimension.

Finally, presumably with the power of Smart's 5G offering, the star-crossed lovers come face to face.

The ad ends with Hyun asking in English, "Do you believe this is possible?"

And millions of #BinJin worshippers collectively swoon when Son replies with "I do".

The couple also filmed a short and sweet Valentine's Day video for the telco, beginning their message with a Filipino greeting, "Mabuhay", and ending with "Mahal namin kayo", which means "we love you".

