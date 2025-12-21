K-drama stars Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin marry after 11-year romance

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL – Actors Shin Min-a and Kim Woo-bin tied the knot on Dec 20 in a private ceremony at the Shilla Hotel in Seoul. This marks the culmination of an 11-year public relationship for one of South Korea’s most high-profile celebrity couples.

Shin, 41, and Kim, 36, opted for a closed-door wedding attended only by family and close acquaintances, according to their agency AM Entertainment.

The agency announced the marriage on its official social media channels, sharing wedding photographs alongside a message.

“Today, actress Shin Min-a and actor Kim Woo-bin are officially tying the knot. We are deeply grateful for the warm blessings and unwavering support you’ve shown the couple as they embark on this precious new journey together,” AM Entertainment wrote.

The two actors first met in 2014 while filming a commercial for a fashion brand and confirmed their relationship the following year. They remained publicly together for 10 years, including during Kim’s hiatus from acting after he was diagnosed with nasopharyngeal cancer in 2017. Kim underwent treatment and recovery for about 2½ years before returning to the screen.

Ahead of their wedding, the couple made a joint charitable donation of 300 million won (S$263,000). The agency said the funds were distributed to several organisations, including the Hallym Burn Foundation, Asan Medical Center in Seoul and humanitarian group Good Friends, to support patients and underprivileged communities.

Shin debuted in 1998 as a magazine model before transitioning into acting. She rose to prominence in the early 2000s through the film Volcano High (2001) and the SBS television series Beautiful Days (2001). Her subsequent work includes popular dramas such as Lucifer (2007), My Girlfriend Is A Gumiho (2010), Our Blues (2022) and Karma (2025).

Kim began his career as a fashion model in 2008 and gained widespread recognition through television dramas including A Gentleman’s Dignity (2012), The Heirs (2013) and Uncontrollably Fond (2016). More recently, he appeared in the Netflix series Black Knight (2023) and Genie, Make A Wish (2025). THE KOREA HERALD/ ASIA NEWS NETWORK