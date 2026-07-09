K-drama star Song Joong-ki to make rom-com comeback in 2027

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Song Joong-ki will play a flight-instructor-turned air traffic controller in new rom-com Love Cloud.

SEOUL - South Korean actor Song Joong-ki will be returning to the small screen in 2027 with the rom-com Love Cloud on broadcasting station KBS.

The 40-year-old plays a flight-instructor-turned air traffic controller who can read his ex-girlfriend’s emotions in the clouds because of her curse.

South Korean actress Park Ji-hyun, 31, plays his former love and a pilot, reuniting the two actors about four years after they appeared on the megahit series Reborn Rich (2022).

Love Cloud will mark Song’s return to KBS 11 years after the hit TV series Descendants Of The Sun (2016).

The 16-part drama earned him and his co-star, actress Song Hye-kyo, the Grand Prize at the 2016 KBS Drama Awards. The TV series reached 38.8 per cent viewership in South Korea for its finale, placing the show in the top 20 in terms of ratings.

The two actors, who played lovers in the hit military romance, tied the knot in 2017. They divorced in 2019.

Song Joong-ki married former British actress Katy Louise Saunders, 41, in January 2023. The couple welcomed their son in June 2023 and their daughter in November 2024. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK