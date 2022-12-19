The Life List: K-drama star Son Suk-ku fired real bullets for new series Big Bet

SINGAPORE – Shooting a real gun and indulging in Jollibee fried chicken – these were a couple of significant moments for the cast of K-drama Big Bet.

The series, which premieres on Disney+ on Wednesday, also marks the first time in 25 years that South Korean cinema legend Choi Min-sik is appearing in a television drama.

The 60-year-old, known for films such as Oldboy (2003) and The Admiral: Roaring Currents (2014), plays Cha Mu-sik, a South Korean man who fought his way to the top to become the Philippines’ casino king, but gets tangled in a murder case.

Choi is hardly the only beloved name in the cast. Son Suk-ku (My Liberation Notes, 2022), Heo Sung-tae (Squid Game, 2021) and Lee Dong-hwi (Extreme Job, 2019) also star in the show.

Here are five things they revealed about the 16-parter, which will air over two seasons of eight episodes, at a press conference and at a separate interview with The Straits Times last Wednesday.

1. Legendary leading man

Even the stacked cast of Big Bet was star-struck by its lead actor Choi. Son, who plays a South Korean policeman dispatched to the Philippines, was in awe the first time he saw Choi act.

“His acting was so real and natural that I didn’t even realise he had begun acting. It was so authentic, as if he was just being himself. I was in awe. It made me a bit nervous because I didn’t want to come across as unnatural,” the 39-year-old recalls.

Choi, who is returning to the small screen for the first time since 1997’s Love And Separation, says he has missed telling a longer story. With the help of de-ageing technology, he plays Mu-sik from his 30s to 50s.