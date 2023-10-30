K-drama star Jung Hae-in snaps wefies with fans at first fan meeting in Singapore

SINGAPORE - For the handful of lucky fans chosen to go on stage and receive a gift from Jung Hae-in at his first fan meeting in Singapore on Sunday evening, hugs and multiple wefies taken by the South Korean actor were the order of the day.

The 35-year-old actor went above and beyond at the nearly 2½-hour event with 1,500 attendees held at Suntec Singapore Convention & Exhibition Centre.

Instead of using a photographer, Jung took the phones of fans who went on stage and personally snapped pictures. He even made sure to get multiple angles with different poses.

At one point, he invited an enthusiastic male fan, who had caught his attention with his loud screams, on stage to play ddakji – a traditional Korean game involving folded paper tiles – with him.

The K-drama star – known for series such as the gritty Netflix military drama D.P. (2021 to 2023) and “noona” (Korean for older sister) romance Something In The Rain (2018) – also prepared four songs for fans.

He sang D.P.’s theme song Crazy, French singer Carla Bruni’s Stand By Your Man and South Korean singer Lim Young-woong’s Grain Of Sand, ending the night with K-pop soloist Hyolyn’s sweet number, I Choose To Love You.

For Stand By Your Man, from the Something In The Rain soundtrack, he appeared on stage with a red umbrella, an iconic prop in the series.

Jung, who was last in town in November 2022 to promote the science-fiction series Connect (2022) at a Disney+ content showcase, seemed surprised at how passionate local fans were.

Midway through the show – part of his The 10th Season tour in Asia, where he revisits his 10 years in entertainment – he remarked: “Singapore Haeiness (the name given to his fans) are the loudest. Are your throats sore? Please drink water.”