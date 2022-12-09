K-drama Reborn Rich star Song Joong-ki gives his performance a B+

SINGAPORE - South Korean star Song Joong-ki may not look much different from the days of his debut with his baby face, but still, the 37-year-old star says he felt “guilty” playing a 20-year-old university student in several episodes of his drama Reborn Rich.

While in Singapore to promote the series, which is available on Viu, Song says to local media at a group interview on Wednesday: “I regret parts of my acting, maybe in episodes three and four. I watched it when I was in Jakarta for work and I whispered to myself: ‘Joong-ki, why’re you acting like that?’ I think in trying to seem younger, I wasn’t natural at some points.

“I’m almost 40, I’m not the Song Joong-ki in (period drama) Sungkyunkwan Scandal (2010) any more. But this drama needed me to act from when I’m a university student all the way to my 40s, so I did it. I’ll give myself B+, not A, because I feel guilty.”

In Reborn Rich, Song plays Hyun-woo, a loyal employee of a corrupt mega corporation run by the Jin family. Someone from the Jin clan attempts to kill him, but instead of dying, Hyun-woo wakes up in 1987. He has been reborn into the body of Jin Do-jun, the youngest grandson of the Jin patriarch. Retaining all the memories of Hyun-woo, he embarks on a journey of revenge.

The actor says: “I always consider the story, not my role. If the story isn’t interesting or attractive, then it’s a failure for audiences. If it’s only my role that is interesting, then no one will watch it.”

Stories premised on revenge are not uncommon in South Korea. Vincenzo (2021), which also starred Song, had the same theme. But Reborn Rich is special, the actor says, with the fantastical “rebirth” set-up and how the plot is tied to actual historical events.

He adds: “Maybe it’s because people have difficulties in their real lives, which is why they find it cathartic to watch a revenge story.”

The leading man was all smiles throughout the interview, going beyond just answering questions. He was asking reporters questions and even engaged them in small talk. And all of it was done in English.