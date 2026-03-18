K-drama Mad Concrete Dreams takes aim at South Korea’s property obsession

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SEOUL – Ha Jung-woo, known for hit films such as Along With The Gods (2017 and 2018) and 1987: When The Day Comes (2017), returns to television with Mad Concrete Dreams, a satire that taps one of modern South Korea’s most enduring aspirations: property ownership.

“(Shooting this series), I came to think that becoming part of the FIRE (Financial Independence, Retire Early) movement shouldn’t be something that comes easily,” the South Korean actor said during a press conference in Seoul on March 9.

“It’s great if you manage to buy real estate, but what really matters is whether you can actually handle it. The drama suggests that if you pursue something with vague hope, even if you achieve it, you’ll eventually have to pay the price.”

Now showing on HBO Max, Mad Concrete Dreams centres on Soo-jong (Ha), a building owner who finds himself in over his head after purchasing a debt-ridden property and doing everything possible to hold on to it.

The premise arrives at a time when real estate ambitions remain particularly intense in South Korea.

For Ha, the role also struck a personal chord, prompting reflection on his own experiences with property ownership. The 48-year-old drew considerable attention in the real estate market after selling a building in residential district Hwagok-dong in Seoul in 2021, reportedly making a capital gain of 4.57 billion won (S$3.9 million).

“I realised early on that being a landlord doesn’t automatically mean a comfortable life or financial stability. I’ve made mistakes myself when I lacked knowledge about real estate. That’s why Soo-jong’s story felt especially relatable,” he said.

Ha Jung-woo in Mad Concrete Dreams. PHOTO: HBO MAX

While Ha’s character embodies the desperate side of property ambition, another key figure in the story approaches the situation from the world of finance.

Shim Eun-kyung stars as Yo-na, a member at the global investment firm Real Capital, marking a shift towards a darker, more villainous role.

The 31-year-old South Korean actress – who has found success in both Japan and South Korea with her award-winning performance in the films The Journalist (2019) and Two Seasons, Two Strangers (2025) – makes her return to Korean television after six years.

“As each character’s underlying desires come to the surface, the irony that emerges creates situations that are both funny and sad,” she said. “I hope viewers will reflect on what kind of mindset is truly wise to live with.”

The film-heavy line-up has raised questions about how the production managed to assemble actors better known for their big-screen work. According to director Lim Pil-sung, the answer lies in the script.

“I felt like I had received a script that comes along only once every 10 years,” he said. “That’s the only way I can explain casting like this.”

For Lim, however, the intention was less about delivering a heavy-handed message and more about letting the story’s absurdity speak for itself.

“Rather than pursuing some grand message, I simply wanted to make something entertaining,” he said. “I tried to keep the direction unobtrusive so the actors and story could flow naturally. There’s also a strong element of black comedy. The chaos that unfolds when people driven by desire collide with one another should bring energy to the series.”

Returning to the K-drama’s central warning about unchecked ambition, Ha offered a reflection on the risks of property speculation.

“You’ll see first-hand how disastrous things can become when someone quits a stable job and puts a two billion won down payment on a 20 billion won small building,” he said. “Buying a building isn’t some thrilling milestone that completes your life. If you’re dreaming about it, this drama might serve as a useful reference.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK