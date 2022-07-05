K-drama heart-throb Lee Min-ho pokes fun at himself after unsuccessful diving attempt

SEOUL - K-drama idol Lee Min-ho has poked fun at himself after his failed diving attempt at a swimming pool.

The Pachinko (2022) star posted on social media on Monday (July 4) a video and several photos of himself trying to dive from a diving board, as he wrote jokingly in Korean: "I have mastered diving this summer."

In the video, Lee, 35, was seen running on the diving board as he attempted to dive, before getting his timing wrong and jumping face down into the water instead.