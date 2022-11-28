K-drama couple Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin welcome first child, a boy

SEOUL – South Korean actors Son Ye-jin and Hyun Bin, who tied the knot in March, welcomed their first child, a boy, on Sunday.

Both their management agencies confirmed the happy news, with Son’s agency, MSteam Entertainment, saying in a statement that both the mother and child are healthy.

The baby was due in December but arrived a little early.

South Korean news outlet JTBC reported that Son, 40, is currently recovering at a postpartum care centre in Yeoksam, Seoul.

Hyun Bin, 40, will get to spend about a month with his new son before he goes overseas in January to film of a new movie for a month and a half.

The K-drama darlings, who fell in love on the set of hit series Crash Landing On You (2019 to 2020), went public with their relationship in January 2021.

They held an intimate wedding ceremony in March with a number of South Korean celebrities in attendance and announced the pregnancy three months later.