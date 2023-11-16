K-drama Castaway Diva’s team leaves props behind after filming on Jeju Island

SEOUL – The production team behind hit K-drama Castaway Diva has issued an official apology for its lack of consideration while shooting the series on Jeju Island.

A resident told local media that the team had left a pile of stones near Hwanguji Coast in Seogwipo, in the south of the island.

In the scene, the female lead, played by Park Eun-bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo, 2022), makes an SOS emergency sign with stones.

The series, now streaming on Netflix, is about a wannabe singer who gets stranded on a deserted island and her subsequent reassimilation into society.

The Castaway Diva production team released a statement on Tuesday.

“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. The team was informed that shooting of the drama would take place at areas around the beach.

“We were not careful enough to consider our actions during and after the shoot. We promise to restore everything to the original condition as soon as possible.”

Meanwhile, Unexpected Business In California came under fire for not paying attention to hygiene issues.

The reality series stars South Korean actors Cha Tae-hyun and Zo In-sung as supermarket owners who meet, talk with customers and offer visitors the opportunity to taste Korean dishes such as gimbap, or seaweed rice rolls.