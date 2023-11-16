K-drama Castaway Diva’s team leaves props behind after filming on Jeju Island

SEOUL – The production team behind hit K-drama Castaway Diva has issued an official apology for its lack of consideration while shooting the series on Jeju Island.
A resident told local media that the team had left a pile of stones near Hwanguji Coast in Seogwipo, in the south of the island.
In the scene, the female lead, played by Park Eun-bin (Extraordinary Attorney Woo, 2022), makes an SOS emergency sign with stones.
The series, now streaming on Netflix, is about a wannabe singer who gets stranded on a deserted island and her subsequent reassimilation into society.
The Castaway Diva production team released a statement on Tuesday.
“We sincerely apologise for any inconvenience. The team was informed that shooting of the drama would take place at areas around the beach.
“We were not careful enough to consider our actions during and after the shoot. We promise to restore everything to the original condition as soon as possible.”
Meanwhile, Unexpected Business In California came under fire for not paying attention to hygiene issues.
The reality series stars South Korean actors Cha Tae-hyun and Zo In-sung as supermarket owners who meet, talk with customers and offer visitors the opportunity to taste Korean dishes such as gimbap, or seaweed rice rolls.
The show, which is streaming on Disney+, features an Asian supermarket in the seaside town of Monterey, California. But viewers pointed out that the cast did not wear masks, hair nets or disposable gloves.
The production team said in a post on the show’s official website last Friday: “The staff are responsible. We apologise for presenting the cast, who tried hard to maintain standards of hygiene, as being insensitive to the issue.”
While shooting for the show has been completed, the team said it would try to better portray the cast’s efforts to comply with the various laws and regulations on hygiene.
A number of South Korean shows have been called out for inconsiderate behaviour while shooting.
Netflix staff working on upcoming drama series Mr Plankton apologised for the illegal dumping of rubbish on Jeju Island in October.
SBS crime thriller The Escape Of The Seven (2023) was criticised for illegal pavement parking while shooting scenes in Seoul in December 2022. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK