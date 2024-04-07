K-drama actress Jeon Jong-seo faces accusations of school bullying

SEOUL – South Korean actress Jeon Jong-seo’s agency has denied recent accusations that she was a school bully, vowing to take legal action against what it said were groundless rumours.

“We have checked with Jeon and her acquaintances and have found that the (rumours) in the online posts are not true at all. We will pursue legal action to protect her,” her agency Andmarq said in a statement on April 4.

The controversy started on April 3 when an anonymous post surfaced on South Korean workplace community app Blind, alleging Jeon was a bully when she was in middle school.

The author of the post claimed Jeon, 29, who was in the hit Netflix series Money Heist: Korea – Joint Economic Area (2022), would “frequently steal or snatch away other kids’ gym clothes and uniforms”.

The author added: “Just seeing Jeon’s face brings back those unpleasant memories.”

The star currently headlines the romantic comedy series Wedding Impossible, which is streaming on Prime Video. She rose to fame in the acclaimed 2018 psychological thriller Burning opposite Yoo Ah-in and Steven Yeun, and won Best Actress at the Baeksang Arts Awards for her role in the sci-fi thriller The Call (2020).

She is the latest among South Korean artistes whose alleged pasts have come back to haunt them.

On April 1, bullying accusations against actress Song Ha-yoon made headlines. Her agency initially denied accusations, but admitted on April 2 that the Marry My Husband (2024) star had been forced to transfer to another school “in relation to a school violence incident”.