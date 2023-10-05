K-drama actor Lee Jong-suk charms fans with his winning personality

SINGAPORE – Something about Singapore’s chilli crabs have gotten South Korean stars raving about them.

The crustacean dish was a must-have for King The Land actress Yoona when she was in town last Thursday. True Beauty actor Hwang In-youp reminisced about chilli crabs when he was in Singapore on Tuesday.

Then it was Lee Jong-suk’s turn to wax lyrical about the local delight at his Dear. My With fan meet on Wednesday night at the Esplanade Theatre.

The 34-year-old confessed through an interpreter that he could not resist the temptation.

“I tend not to eat before my shows, but I really had to have them. They were so delicious,” said Lee, much to the delight of his screaming fans.

The South Korean star was in Singapore as part of his Asia fan meeting tour that kicked off in Hong Kong on July 1 and moved on to Taipei, Jakarta, Dubai, Bangkok, Seoul, Osaka and Tokyo. He will head to Macau and Ho Chi Minh City next.