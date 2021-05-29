K-drama actor Ji Soo sues for defamation

SEOUL • K-drama actor Ji Soo, who was replaced in an ongoing series due to accusations of school bullying, is suing for defamation.

In recent months, the River Where The Moon Rises actor was accused of violence and sexual harassment when he was a student. He posted a handwritten apology in March.

On Thursday, his legal representative said in a statement: "When the accusations of school violence were made, the client immediately posted a handwritten apology on social media and reached out to the people he could contact to ask for their forgiveness."

It added that there were several claims of sexual harassment circulating on social media which were false, but accepted as true due to his silence.

To clear the air, Ji Soo, 28, has filed a criminal complaint for defamation and an investigation is ongoing.

His legal tussles do not end there.

Due to the massive reshoots required when he was replaced by actor Na In-woo, 26, in River Where The Moon Rises, production company Victory Contents is suing his former management agency, KeyEast, for damages.

In a statement on Thursday, KeyEast said a mutual decision had been reached with Ji Soo to terminate his contract. It added: "Regarding the ongoing lawsuit on River Where The Moon Rises, we will do our best to resolve the situation."

The embattled actor will be enlisting for military service, which is mandatory for males in South Korea, in October.