K-comedienne Park Na-rae accused of verbal and physical abuse by former managers

Park Na-rae faces accusations such as workplace harassment, verbal abuse and non-payment of expenses.

SEOUL – The Korea Entertainment Management Association has addressed the recent controversy surrounding South Korean comedienne Park Na-rae, warning that it will take decisive action if the claims are confirmed.

The association’s Special Committee on Rewards and Disciplinary Actions said in a statement on Dec 17 that allegations involving Park’s treatment of her managers are seriously harming the country’s entertainment industry, as it called for a thorough investigation.

Park, 40, allegedly sent her former managers on private errands and subjected them to verbal abuse and physical assault.

The committee said the abuse of power is “a deeply rooted malpractice that must be eradicated from the entertainment industry”. It stressed that the association will take all possible measures at the organisational level if such actions are confirmed to be true.

“Entertainers who work and generate income thanks to the public’s interest and affection bear a heavy responsibility as public figures,” the committee said. “Continuing entertainment activities without first demonstrating sufficient accountability and a period of self-reflection should be refrained from.”

Park faces complaints filed by her former managers with the Gangnam Police Station in early December, alleging workplace harassment, verbal abuse, aggravated injury, proxy prescription for psychotropic drugs and non-payment of production-related expenses.

The complaints further accuse her of aggravated injury, defamation through the dissemination of false information and violations of the Act on Promotion of Information and Communications Network Utilisation and Information Protection.

In response to the initial allegations, Park withdrew from all the programmes she was due to take part in and suspended her work schedule.

As a fixture in South Korea’s entertainment scene, her abrupt exit has disrupted multiple ongoing productions.

Park has previously appeared on a string of hit variety shows, including I Live Alone (2013 to present) and Amazing Saturday (2018 to present) , in which she was a long-running cast member . The upcoming travel series Nado Shinna, with Park as one of the main cast members, has also been cancelled. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK