K-actors Song Kang and Kim Min-kyu share photos of buzz cuts ahead of enlistment

Fans of South Korean actor Song Kang, who enlisted for military service on April 2, have been given a glimpse of how their idol will look as a soldier.

The 29-year-old shared a photo of himself before his haircut and two photos of his buzz cut on social media on April 2, with the caption: “I will do my best. I will be back.”

South Korean actress Go Min-si, his co-star in the apocalyptic series Sweet Home (2020 to present), commented: “Take care.”

On April 1, Song – who also starred in K-dramas such as Forecasting Love And Weather (2022) and My Demon (2023 to 2024) – bade farewell to his fans with a handwritten letter shared on his official fan cafe, an online site where stars can communicate with their fans.

“I won’t be by your side for a while, but time will pass quickly, and I hope to see you again with a thankful and healthy heart,” he wrote in Korean, according to a translation by K-pop news outlet Allkpop.

“There are many things I want to do while in the military, and one of them is learning a new language. I plan not to waste that year and a half.”

Under South Korean law, most able-bodied men must perform 18 to 21 months of military service.