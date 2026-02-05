Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

SEOUL – South Korean actors Ha Jung-woo, 47, and Cha Jung-won, 36, have publicly acknowledged that they are dating.

Their agencies confirmed the romantic relationship on Feb 4 following a news report claiming the couple are planning to hold a wedding ceremony in July.

Ha’s agency Walkhouse Co said marriage plans have not been finalised. According to reports, they met in 2020 and have been dating since.

Ha made his film debut in the romantic comedy Madeleine (2003) and became a household name after starring in hit films such as The Chaser (2008).

One of the highest-grossing actors in South Korea, Ha is also known for his role as grim reaper Gang-rim in the fantasy action blockbuster Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds (2017) and its 2018 sequel.

He received significant recognition for his role in the 2022 Netflix series Narco-Saints, winning the Grand Prize (Daesang) at the 13th Korea Drama Awards for his performance.

He has also directed several films, including the drama-comedy Chronicle Of A Blood Merchant (2015), based on a Chinese novel. He made his directional comeback after 10 years with comedy films Lobby (2025) and The People Upstairs (2025).

Cha debuted in the horror anthology Horror Stories (2012) and has appeared in TV series such as legal thriller Lawless Lawyer (2018) and romantic comedies My Absolute Boyfriend (2019) and Wednesday 3:30 PM (2017). THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK