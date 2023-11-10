K-actor Park Seo-joon goes from Itaewon to Hollywood with ‘cameo’ in The Marvels

SEOUL – The Marvels director and co-writer Nia DaCosta said she cast South Korean actor Park Seo-joon after watching the 2020 hit K-drama Itaewon Class during the pandemic.
He plays the role of Prince Yan of Aladna in the superhero sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), marking his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Hollywood.
DaCosta, 33, told reporters during an online press conference on Tuesday: “I was really into Korean dramas, films and K-pop when I was younger, at 17, and I just fell in love with Korean pop culture. I watched a lot of variety shows as well. Whenever I’m asked who my favourite Korean star is, I would answer (comedian-host) Yoo Jae-suk.”
It was during the pandemic that she came to know about Park, 34.
The American film-maker said: “I hadn’t watched many Korean dramas in years, but during the pandemic, I watched Itaewon Class. Months after watching that, I got this job (to direct The Marvels) and I thought Prince Yan’s character really fit (Park). So we reached out to see if it would work, and it did.”
While very little information on Prince Yan has been disclosed, DaCosta said he is a significant character whom Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) meets when she travels to the past.
Now showing in Singapore cinemas, The Marvels shows her powers becoming entangled with those of Kamala Khan/Ms Marvel (Iman Vellani) and her estranged niece, Captain Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris). Together, the unlikely trio must team up and learn to work together to save the universe.
“I purposely didn’t give too much information about Carol Danvers and Prince Yan (prior to the movie opening). They both care a lot about the people they’re protecting and that’s where they connect,” DaCosta explained.
So how was Park on set? DaCosta said she loved his “great energy”.
“He is a great actor and he is very funny. Everyone fell in love with him on set,” she said, adding that in Prince Yan’s world, everyone has to rhyme when speaking, hinting at how Park will be the protagonist of a musical sequence.
“His screen time is short, but he is an impactful character throughout the storyline.” THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK