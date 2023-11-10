K-actor Park Seo-joon goes from Itaewon to Hollywood with ‘cameo’ in The Marvels

SEOUL – The Marvels director and co-writer Nia DaCosta said she cast South Korean actor Park Seo-joon after watching the 2020 hit K-drama Itaewon Class during the pandemic.

He plays the role of Prince Yan of Aladna in the superhero sequel to Captain Marvel (2019), marking his debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and Hollywood.

DaCosta, 33, told reporters during an online press conference on Tuesday: “I was really into Korean dramas, films and K-pop when I was younger, at 17, and I just fell in love with Korean pop culture. I watched a lot of variety shows as well. Whenever I’m asked who my favourite Korean star is, I would answer (comedian-host) Yoo Jae-suk.”

It was during the pandemic that she came to know about Park, 34.

The American film-maker said: “I hadn’t watched many Korean dramas in years, but during the pandemic, I watched Itaewon Class. Months after watching that, I got this job (to direct The Marvels) and I thought Prince Yan’s character really fit (Park). So we reached out to see if it would work, and it did.”

While very little information on Prince Yan has been disclosed, DaCosta said he is a significant character whom Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) meets when she travels to the past.