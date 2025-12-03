Straitstimes.com header logo

K-actor Lee Joon-gi spotted in Singapore filming with Singapore actress Carrie Wong

Lee Joon-gi (left) was spotted filming with Carrie Wong in Singapore.

PHOTOS: ACTOR_JG/INSTAGRAM, LIANHE ZAOBAO

Lim Ruey Yan

SINGAPORE - South Korean actor Lee Joon-gi has been spotted in Singapore recently filming a show with local actress Carrie Wong.

Several netizens have uploaded videos and photos of him shooting in places like Joo Chiat and along the Singapore River in the past week.

In one video, Wong, 31, can be seen kneeling and crying, while Lee, 43, has his back to her, head bowed.

Another clip shows the pair reading a script with staff members around them.

Wong’s manager, responding to queries from Chinese-language daily Lianhe Zaobao, said they will announce information about the project at a later date.

Lee, who rose to fame with The King And The Clown (2005), also celebrated the 20th anniversary of the South Korean historical drama film at a hot pot chain in Singapore.

The K-drama star had earlier documented his time in Singapore in a video clip on Instagram on Nov 21.

The footage captured him jogging along the Singapore River in the day, as he passed by Clarke Quay and Marina Bay. He also visited Orchard Road at night, watching a street performance and looking at the Christmas lights.

“Love filming in my love Singapore,” he wrote.

Lee has returned to South Korea as he was spotted by fans at Incheon International Airport on Dec 2.

