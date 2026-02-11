K-actor Kim Dong-wook welcomes his first child, a girl

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

South Korean actor Kim Dong-wook and his non-celebrity wife Stella Kim have welcomed their first child, a girl, more than two years after their marriage.

Ms Kim, 35, posted the news on Instagram Stories on Feb 10, uploading a photo showing her hand on the baby. She also revealed the name of their daughter, Rowan Grace Kim, and posted another photo of the baby’s hand holding one of Ms Kim’s fingers.

Ms Kim also uploaded a photo of herself attending the birthday party of South Korean singer Choi Soo-young, a member of K-pop girl group Girls’ Generation, who turned 36 on Feb 10.

The caption read: “And mum’s first night out since Rowan’s arrival for @sooyoungchoi’s birthday.”

Kim Dong-wook’s agency confirmed Ms Kim’s pregnancy in a press statement to the South Korean media in November 2025. The 43-year-old star married her in Seoul in December 2023.

Ms Kim was a former K-pop trainee at South Korean agency SM Entertainment, and was a strong candidate for the initial line-up for Girls’ Generation, who debuted in 2007, according to South Korean media.

Kim rose to fame in K-dramas like Coffee Prince (2007). He has also starred in movies such as Along With The Gods: The Two Worlds (2017) and its sequel Along With The Gods: The Last 49 Days (2018), as well as the recent film The People Upstairs (2025).