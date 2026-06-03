K-actor Ji Chang-wook of Colony film hit by tax probe

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Ji Chang-Wook made his Cannes debut in May with acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho’s zombie film Colony.

SEOUL - South Korean actor Ji Chang-wook has been assessed billions of won in additional taxes following an audit by South Korea’s National Tax Service.

The case is the latest in a series of high-profile tax disputes involving popular South Korean entertainers, including Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy band Astro and actor Kim Seon-ho.

According to South Korean reports published on June 2, the Seoul Regional Tax Office imposed additional taxes after allegedly identifying issues related to under-reported or improperly handled taxes during a non-routine audit conducted around March.

Non-routine investigations are typically launched when authorities suspect potential tax evasion or other irregularities involving either corporations or individuals.

Ji, 38, is represented by Spring Company, an entertainment management firm established in 2023 by his longtime manager and high school friend. The actor signed an exclusive contract with the agency following its launch.

The tax assessment comes as Ji’s career is reaching new heights. The actor made his Cannes debut in May with acclaimed director Yeon Sang-ho’s zombie film Colony and is set for a slate of high-profile projects in the coming years.

In the third quarter of 2026, Ji is scheduled to star opposite actress Son Ye-jin in the Netflix fantasy historical drama The Scandal, followed by the romantic comedy Human x Gumiho alongside his Colony co-star Jun Ji-hyun in 2027.

Ji is also attached to Disney+’s first Korean-Japanese romantic comedy Merry Berry Love, co-starring Japanese actress Mio Imada, though a release date has yet to be announced.

It remains unclear whether the tax controversy will affect Ji’s career momentum or impact the production schedules of his upcoming projects.

Ji Chang-wook plays a security guard protecting his disabled sister, played by actress Kim Shin-rok, from zombies in Colony. PHOTO: GOLDEN VILLAGE

One-person corporations used by celebrities have been under growing public scrutiny in South Korea, although Ji’s company appears to function as an active management agency of multiple artistes. The central issue in his case is whether the income and expenses in question should be attributed to his agency or treated as Ji’s personal income under South Korean tax law.

Spring Company issued a statement on June 2 apologising for causing concern while firmly denying any intentional tax evasion or income concealment.

“During the recent tax audit, the company faithfully cooperated with the investigation and submitted all relevant materials,” the agency said.

“In the process, we confirmed that there was a difference in interpretation between the tax authorities and our side regarding the application of tax law, specifically whether income generated through the actor’s entertainment activities should, under the principle of substance over form, be attributed to the individual or to the corporation.”

Spring Company added that Ji has consistently sought to comply with tax regulations since making his debut in 2008 with the film Sleeping Beauty.

“(We) respect the findings of the National Tax Service and will pay the assessed additional taxes promptly in accordance with the required procedures,” it said. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK