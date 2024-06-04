Justin Timberlake pauses Texas concert to check on fan in distress

Justin Timberlake put the brakes on his performance at his Austin, Texas, show on June 1 when he noticed a fan in distress.

The American musician was singing his 2002 hit Cry Me A River when he urgently gestured for his security team to check on the concertgoer, who was about five rows from the stage.

Timberlake then called for the house lights to be turned on. “Sorry, everyone. One second. We need some assistance right here,” said the 43-year-old singer in a video shared on TikTok on June 2.

It was unclear what medical emergency the fan was experiencing, but the concertgoers around the area later signalled to Timberlake they were alright.

“Are we okay? No, no problem,” said the former Nsync boy band singer.

According to American tabloid TMZ, eyewitnesses said paramedics were not called to the scene and the fan finished watching the concert.

Many people commented on the video, praising Timberlake’s swift action. One person wrote that as a paramedic who had worked in many concerts, Timberlake’s response was “very helpful”. “I have nothing but respect for him for this. It helps us out a lot. Thank you.”

The 10-time Grammy Award winner – who released his latest album Everything I Thought It Was in March – is currently on his Forget Tomorrow World Tour, which kicked off in April and is set to run through December. It is his first concert tour in five years since Man Of The Woods in 2019.