Justin Bieber's bodyguards had to check he was alive due to drug use

LOS ANGELES • Canadian singer Justin Bieber has opened up about his drug use, revealing that his bodyguards used to sneak into his bedroom in the middle of the night and check his pulse to make sure he was still alive.

The 27-year-old superstar, who found fame overnight at the age of 15, had developed a reputation for bad behaviour in the subsequent years.

He had a few brushes with the law and had a serious drug habit.

"It was like I had all this success and it was still like, I'm still sad and I'm still in pain. And I still have these unresolved issues. And I thought all the success was going to make everything good. And so for me, the drugs were a numbing agent to just continue to get through," he said in an interview in the May issue of GQ magazine.

He credited his wife, model Hailey Baldwin, 24, with getting him through some of the lowest points in his life.

The couple married in September 2018 and just a few months later, in March 2019, he announced that he was taking a hiatus to focus on his mental health.

"The first year of marriage was really tough because there was a lot (sic), going back to the trauma stuff," he said.

But things are rosy now, he revealed.

"We're just creating these moments for us as a couple, as a family, that we're building these memories. And it's beautiful that we have that to look forward to."

The musician also said his Christian faith helped him with his struggles, including health issues related to chronic Lyme disease.

"I came to a place where I just was like, 'God, if you're real, I need you to help me because I can't do this on my own. Like, I'm struggling so hard. Every decision I make is out of my own selfish ego'."