Justin Bieber urges fans not to buy ‘trash’ merchandise depicting him at H&M

LOS ANGELES – Canadian singer Justin Bieber accused retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) of selling clothing depicting him without his consent.

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash, and I didn’t approve it,” the 28-year-old posted on Instagram Stories. “Don’t buy it.”

Clothes in the H&M collection include sweatshirts, T-shirts and hoodies featuring Bieber’s likeness, lyrics and branding. The retailer has previously sold Bieber’s concert tour merchandise a few times, going back several years.

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M,” wrote the Peaches (2021) singer on Monday. “All without my permission and approval.”

Several of Bieber’s fans have flocked to H&M’s Instagram page and urged the company to remove the products.

“Why are you selling Justin’s stuff without his knowledge… that’s sketchy,” one fan commented on H&M’s latest post.

Another fan wrote: “You almost sold out your new merchandise with Justin’s face without his consent. Shame on you.”

A representative for H&M said the company followed proper approval procedures for the collection.

H&M has struggled with weak sales lately as the retailer tries to cope with high inflation and shaky consumer demand. Its management aims to double sales by 2030. BLOOMBERG