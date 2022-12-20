Justin Bieber urges fans not to buy ‘trash’ merchandise depicting him at H&M

Several of Bieber’s fans have flocked to H&M’s Instagram page and urged the company to remove the products. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
1 min ago
Published
1 hour ago

LOS ANGELES – Canadian singer Justin Bieber accused retailer Hennes & Mauritz (H&M) of selling clothing depicting him without his consent.

“The H&M merch they made of me is trash, and I didn’t approve it,” the 28-year-old posted on Instagram Stories. “Don’t buy it.”

Clothes in the H&M collection include sweatshirts, T-shirts and hoodies featuring Bieber’s likeness, lyrics and branding. The retailer has previously sold Bieber’s concert tour merchandise a few times, going back several years.

“I didn’t approve any of the merch collection that they put up at H&M,” wrote the Peaches (2021) singer on Monday. “All without my permission and approval.”

Several of Bieber’s fans have flocked to H&M’s Instagram page and urged the company to remove the products.

“Why are you selling Justin’s stuff without his knowledge… that’s sketchy,” one fan commented on H&M’s latest post.

Another fan wrote: “You almost sold out your new merchandise with Justin’s face without his consent. Shame on you.”

A representative for H&M said the company followed proper approval procedures for the collection.

H&M has struggled with weak sales lately as the retailer tries to cope with high inflation and shaky consumer demand. Its management aims to double sales by 2030. BLOOMBERG

More On This Topic
Justin Bieber postpones Oct 25 Singapore concert and rest of world tour
Justin Bieber's condition, Ramsay Hunt syndrome, is rare in Singapore, doctors say

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2022 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top