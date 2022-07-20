Justin Bieber to resume world tour after postponing due to Ramsay Hunt syndrome

Justin Bieber postponed the shows in the North American leg of his Justice World Tour in June. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Published
6 min ago

LOS ANGELES - Singer Justin Bieber is set to resume his world tour on July 31, after postponing a number of concert dates in North America due to Ramsay Hunter syndrome.

His representative confirmed the news to entertainment portal Variety on Tuesday (July 19), the same day concert promoter AEG tweeted: "Starting a run of European festivals in Italy on July 31, then continue across South America, South Africa, the Middle East, Asia, Australia and New Zealand, then back to Europe in 2023. Details of postponed US shows coming soon."

His Singapore show, slated for Oct 25 at the National Stadium, is sold out.

The 28-year-old singer postponed the shows in the North American leg of his Justice World Tour in June, revealing that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused facial paralysis.

He shared a video on social media on June 10 which showed the extent of the paralysis, such as one eye not blinking and his nostril not moving.

He said: "Obviously, as you can probably see from my face, I have this syndrome called Ramsay Hunt syndrome and it is from this virus that attacks the nerve in my ear and my facial nerves and has caused my face to have paralysis."

At the time, the Grammy winner said he was doing facial exercises and expected to recover, although he did not know how much time it would take.

Justin Bieber revealed that he was diagnosed with Ramsay Hunt syndrome, which caused facial paralysis in June. PHOTOS: JUSTINBIEBER/INSTAGRAM
Ramsay Hunt syndrome, the disorder paralysing singer Justin Bieber's face
Justin Bieber is showing early signs of recovery, surgeon says

