NEW YORK - Now streaming on HBO Go, Just Mercy is the story of a young black lawyer who dedicates himself to defending those wrongly convicted by the American criminal-justice system, many of whom are poor and black.

It is based on the true story of social-justice activist Bryan Stevenson, who is played by Black Panther (2018) star Michael B. Jordan as he races to exonerate death-row inmate Walter McMillian (Jamie Foxx), a man jailed for murder despite ample evidence of his innocence.