Jury deliberations in Johnny Depp, Amber Heard case to resume on Tuesday

WASHINGTON (REUTERS) - American jurors deliberating the duelling defamation claims from actors Johnny Depp and Amber Heard adjourned on Friday (May 27) without delivering verdicts, leaving the resolution in the widely watched six-week trial to next week.

Depp, 58, sued ex-wife Heard in Virginia for US$50 million (S$69 million) and argued that the Aquaman (2018) actress defamed him when she called herself "a public figure representing domestic abuse" in an opinion piece she wrote.

Heard, 36, counter-sued for US$100 million, saying the Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2017) star smeared her when his lawyer called her accusations a "hoax".

The seven-person jury deliberated for more than two hours on Friday. They will resume discussions on Tuesday after the United States Memorial Day holiday.

Depp has denied hitting Heard or any woman and said she was the one who turned violent in their relationship.

"Mr Depp experienced persistent verbal, physical and emotional abuse by Ms Heard," attorney Camille Vasquez said in closing arguments on Friday.

She said Heard's allegations of abuse by Depp, including a sexual assault with a liquor bottle, were "wild, over-the-top and implausible" and had ruined his reputation in Hollywood and among fans.

"We ask you to give Mr Depp his life back by telling the world Mr Depp is not the abuser Ms Heard says he is," Ms Vasquez said.

Heard's lawyer Benjamin Rottenborn, in his closing argument, reminded jurors of explicit text messages from Depp to friends or associates.

In one, Depp called Heard a "filthy whore" and said he wanted her dead and "would f*** her burnt corpse".

"This is a window into the heart and mind of America's favourite pirate," Mr Rottenborn said. "This is the real Johnny Depp."

At the centre of the legal case is the December 2018 opinion piece by Heard in The Washington Post, in which she made the statement about domestic abuse.

The article never mentioned Depp by name, but his lawyer told jurors it was clear that Heard was referring to him.

Heard's attorneys argued that she had told the truth and that her comments were covered as free speech under the US Constitution's First Amendment.