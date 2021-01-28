Juno star Elliot Page files for divorce

Canadian actor Elliot Page and dancer-choreographer Emma Portner are splitting up after three years of marriage.

The star of television series The Umbrella Academy (2019 to present) and comedy-drama Juno (2007) filed for divorce in New York on Tuesday, according to ET.

The former couple, who met online in 2017 and married in secret in 2018, issued a joint statement: "After much thought and careful consideration, we have made the difficult decision to divorce following our separation last summer."

They added: "We have the utmost respect for each other and remain close friends."

At the time of their wedding, Page had written in an Instagram post: "Can't believe I get to call this extraordinary woman my wife."

The two appear to be very supportive of each other even now.

When Page, 33, came out last month as transgender and changed his name from Ellen, Portner, 26, posted a screenshot of his statement on Instagram, adding: "I am so proud of @elliotpage. Trans, queer and non-binary people are a gift to this world."

She added: "Elliot's existence is a gift in and of itself. Shine on sweet E. Love you so much."

About a week before that, on Nov 26 last year, Page had posted a photo of Portner, joyfully posing against a sunset, with a simple birthday greeting, adding a heart emoji.

In August last year, presumably when their marriage was on the rocks, Page had appeared on The Kelly Clarkson Show and gushed about his wife.

When asked what he was looking forward to doing after lockdown, he had said: "My wife is like one of the most talented people I've ever met and watching her perform live... is just absolutely breathtaking, and so I very much miss that."