Jungkook’s late-night live stream raises questions about pressure, fame and BTS’ future

SEOUL – Jungkook of K-pop boy band BTS has ignited controversy after appearing in a late-night live stream in which he used profanity and voiced frustration with his agency Hybe, only to later post a selfie promising to “work really hard” for the group’s upcoming comeback.

The abrupt shift in tone left fans divided and raised broader questions about the pressures facing one of K-pop’s biggest global stars.

On Feb 26, Jungkook broadcast live for about 90 minutes on Weverse, Hybe’s fan platform, while drinking with his older brother and a friend. During the session, he criticised aspects of the company’s management system and revealed that he previously smoked.

“I’m 30 now. I don’t know why I can’t talk about this. I used to smoke a lot, but I worked really hard to quit,” he said.

The singer also remarked that the company would be upset about his comments, saying he had not coordinated the remarks in advance and had spoken out of frustration.

When concerned fans urged him to end the live stream, he pushed back, saying he did not want to be told what to do.

Shortly after closing the live broadcast, Jungkook shared on Weverse that BTS’ new album release was approaching on March 20 and pledged to give his all to the comeback – a contrast that quickly drew attention online.

Jungkook was also seen making a hand gesture towards a friend and using English profanities while looking into the camera during the live stream. Clips quickly spread across social media, amplifying the backlash.

Reactions were sharply divided.

Some fans praised his honesty and expressed concern about his well-being, saying they appreciated seeing a more candid side of the artiste. Others criticised the broadcast as careless and unprofessional, arguing that drinking on air and swearing crossed a line for an idol of his stature.

While Jungkook has held informal live streams, it is rare for him to publicly air grievances about his agency so directly. Some observers interpret the episode as a sign of growing tension between his rapidly expanding solo career and his responsibilities within BTS.

The controversy comes at a moment of extraordinary individual achievement.

About a week before the live stream, Jungkook ranked No. 18 on the Top 25 Most Famous Persons in the World list released by the website World Famous Things. He was the only South Korean included. He also appeared on AOL’s Top 15 Most Famous People in the World, one of only two male singers on the list, alongside Canada’s Justin Bieber.

He is also the global brand ambassador of luxury brands like Hublot and Calvin Klein.

Before his military enlistment in December 2023, he received an offer to perform his song Standing Next To You with American singer Usher at the 2024 Super Bowl half-time show, underscoring his recognition as a standalone global act.

Such milestones have elevated Jungkook beyond the confines of group identity, positioning him as a powerful individual brand .

The episode has also revived attention on remarks made by BTS leader RM in December 2025, when he revealed he had repeatedly questioned whether it would be better to disband or suspend the group.

“There was a reason we decided not to promote a new album in the second half (of 2025), but I don’t have the authority to explain it,” RM said at the time. “I thought tens of thousands of times whether it would be better to disband the team or pause it.”

Hybe has not issued a statement regarding Jungkook’s live stream.

Meanwhile, BTS are scheduled to release their fifth full-length album Arirang on March 20, followed by a free comeback performance at Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul the next day.

A new world tour will begin in April at Goyang Stadium in Gyeonggi province, spanning 79 shows across 34 cities worldwide. THE KOREA HERALD/ASIA NEWS NETWORK