Jude Law’s must-have for playing ‘scary’ Captain Hook in Peter Pan & Wendy? His own moustache

The actors were speaking at a fan convention in Anaheim, California, along with the rest of the cast, including Ever Anderson – the daughter of American actress Milla Jovovich and English film-maker Paul W.S. Anderson – as Peter’s companion Wendy Darling and Yara Shahidi as Tinker Bell the fairy.

Written and directed by American film-maker David Lowery (Pete’s Dragon, 2016; The Green Knight, 2021), the movie – based on J.M. Barrie’s 1904 London play Peter Pan and 1911 novel Peter and Wendy – will reveal more facets to Hook, who in stage productions is often a pantomime baddie.

“It was particularly nice to finally layer in that understanding of who (he is) and why Captain Hook is so iconic,” says Law, who wanted this version of Hook to be properly scary.

“It was something I wanted to bring out of him.”

Even though Law did not want him to be “the subject of children’s nightmares, if you go back to the book, they talk about him being the only pirate that Long John Silver was scared of”.

He adds: “And I think it’s important. A part of childhood is the nightmares and fears we all have, and Hook, like a lot of the villains in Disney, embodies that.”

Peter Pan & Wendy also dug into Barrie’s Peter Pan play and novel for inspiration, he reveals.

“It was a journey of going back to the original material and looking. There are some beautiful illustrations of these characters that you can go back to, and take little parts that you love and that you want to embellish.

“There’s beautiful detail to this version where you get to look back and understand a little bit of why he’s there and why he behaves the way he does,” he adds.

Law also threw himself into physically becoming the character, right down to the smallest feature of Hook’s costumes. “We were so finicky about getting each little detail and the colour right,” he says.

But he cared about one thing above all when it came to his appearance in the film.