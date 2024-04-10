Joker pairs up with Lady Gaga as sequel hype hits CinemaCon

LAS VEGAS – Warner Bros offered a glimpse of its eagerly anticipated Joker sequel at CinemaCon on April 9, as the Hollywood studio set out plans to build on the success of 2023’s blockbuster Barbie.

The presentation at the Las Vegas movie summit also featured footage from a long-awaited follow-up to 1980s classic Beetlejuice, plus British actor Robert Pattinson promoting a new science-fiction film from Parasite director Bong Joon-ho.

But the focus was on Joker: Folie A Deux, Todd Phillips’ sequel to a controversial original that won an Oscar for its star Joaquin Phoenix, and reinvented what is possible for superhero adaptations.

The 2019 Joker offered a dark, R-rated origin story for Batman’s future nemesis Arthur Fleck, and polarised audiences by presenting its murderous villain as a hero, even prompting fears it could inspire mass shootings.

Rumours have swirled around the sequel – out on Oct 4 – which adds Lady Gaga, one of the world’s biggest pop music stars, to its cast, and has been described as a musical.

Introducing a new trailer for the film, Phillips, 53, called his latest work “a film where music is an essential element”, adding that it “doesn’t really veer too far from the first film” in that sense.

“Arthur is weird and aloof and distant, all these things, but he has music in him, he has a grace to him,” said the American film-maker.

“That informed a lot of the dancing in the first film, so it didn’t seem like that big of a step, what we did here.

“It’s different, but I think it’ll make sense once you see it.”

The trailer showed Phoenix’s Joker meeting Lady Gaga’s Harley Quinn in an asylum, before the two seemingly plot their escape.

Other dreamlike sequences featured the pair dancing romantically on a moonlit Gotham rooftop, and putting on an elaborate stage show.

“I’ll tell you what’s changed. I’m not alone any more,” said the Joker in one scene.

Phillips also thanked movie theatre owners for standing by his first Joker film in 2019. It went on to gross more than US$1 billion (S$1.34 billion).