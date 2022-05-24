Johnny Depp's ex-girlfriend Kate Moss expected to testify at Depp v Heard trial

FAIRFAX, UNITED STATES (AFP) - The high-profile defamation case between Hollywood actor Johnny Depp and his ex-wife, actress Amber Heard, is poised to get another dash of celebrity - British model Kate Moss is expected to testify.

The 48-year-old Moss, Depp's former girlfriend, is scheduled to make an appearance by video on Wednesday (May 25).

Moss, who dated the Pirates Of The Caribbean (2003 to 2017) star from 1994 to 1997, is being called to the witness stand by Depp's legal team, the New York Post and other American media said.

The 36-year-old Heard, during her testimony earlier this month, mentioned a reported incident in which Depp was alleged to have pushed Moss down a flight of stairs.

That reference provided an opening to Depp's lawyers to call Moss as a witness to address the allegation.

Depp, 58, filed suit against Heard over an op-ed she wrote for The Washington Post in December 2018 in which she described herself as a "public figure representing domestic abuse."

Heard, who had a starring role in Aquaman (2018), did not name Depp in the op-ed, but he sued her for implying he was a domestic abuser and is seeking US$50 million (S$69 million) in damages.

The Texas-born Heard counter-sued, asking for US$100 million and claiming that she suffered "rampant physical violence and abuse" at his hands.

Depp, during his four days on the witness stand, denied ever striking Heard or any other woman and claimed that she was the one who was frequently violent.

'Narcissistic traits'

On Monday, the seven-person jury hearing the case listened to testimony from two doctors called as witnesses by Heard's team and from a Hollywood industry expert.

Dr Richard Moore, an orthopaedic surgeon, said it was unlikely that a finger injury, sustained by Depp during a fight with Heard, occurred in the manner in which Depp said it did.

Depp said the tip of the middle finger on his right hand was severed when Heard threw a vodka bottle at him while the couple were in Australia, where he was filming the fifth instalment of the Pirates franchise.

Dr Moore, who reviewed the medical records, said the wound was not consistent with that explanation.

Dr David Spiegel, a psychiatrist, testified that Depp had "narcissistic traits" and behaviour that indicated he had a substance use disorder.

Dr Spiegel engaged in a testy exchange with one of Depp's lawyers when pressed about the American Psychiatric Association's so-called Goldwater Rule, which says it is "unethical for a psychiatrist to offer a professional opinion unless he or she has conducted an examination".

Dr Spiegel acknowledged that he did not personally examine Depp, but said his opinions were valid as an expert witness.