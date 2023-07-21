Johnny Depp self-portrait painted during 'dark time' goes on sale

LONDON - A self-portrait by Johnny Depp went on sale on Thursday, depicting the Hollywood star when he was in between court cases relating to his marriage to ex-wife Amber Heard.

Conceived in 2021 in the studio of British illustrator Ralph Steadman, the artwork called “Five” was completed this year.

“This self-portrait, it was created at a time that was... let’s say a bit dark, a bit confusing,” Depp said in a video.

“I looked at it and I don’t know why, I thought it needed something else. It needed further information... essentially I just wrote five on there cos I was just about to enter into the fifth year of the madness.”

Depp married Heard, whom he met on the set of film The Rum Diary, in 2015. Just over a year later, she filed for divorce.

Their stormy relationship was laid bare in two trials.

Last year, Depp was handed a near-total victory by a US jury in his defamation trial with Heard, who had accused him of abuse. Depp denied hitting her or any other woman.

Two years earlier, Depp lost a libel suit in Britain against the Sun tabloid, which called him a “wife beater”. A London High Court judge ruled that Depp had repeatedly assaulted Heard. He was soon dropped from Harry Potter spin-off franchise Fantastic Beasts.

Depp said “Five” was inspired by a photograph of him taken in 2015 when he became the face of a Dior menswear perfume.

“That whole time, as much as it was painful, Dior stuck to their guns and that was incredible,” Depp said in the video.